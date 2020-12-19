Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) vs. Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Head-To-Head Survey

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.2% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Inuvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and Inuvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $21.95 million 0.49 -$5.02 million N/A N/A Inuvo $61.53 million 0.62 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.44

Inuvo has higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Insignia Systems and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inuvo has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Inuvo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -31.19% -38.15% -25.11% Inuvo -14.91% -43.80% -23.98%

Summary

Inuvo beats Insignia Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.