Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $380.70

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $380.70 and last traded at $380.44, with a volume of 73409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.26.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

