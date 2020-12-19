Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89. 271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

