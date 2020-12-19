Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.02 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.