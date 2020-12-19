iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 38,591.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 1,886,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 5,895.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.