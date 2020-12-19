iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $230.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.