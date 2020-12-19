iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.19

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.19 and traded as high as $59.62. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 11,082 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,833,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

