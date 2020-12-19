iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.19

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.19 and traded as high as $59.62. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 11,082 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,833,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JXI)

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit