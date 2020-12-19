iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) shares traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.12. 3,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 50,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned about 9.29% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

