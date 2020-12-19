Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $104,247.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Balbirnie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,072 shares of company stock worth $578,259 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

