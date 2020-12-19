Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.36

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $10.08. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 43,682 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Isuzu Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.