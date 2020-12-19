ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 98.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.17 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

LON:ITV traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 107.25 ($1.40). 18,933,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,899,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.47. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.80 ($2.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30.

In other ITV plc (ITV.L) news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,659.20 ($3,474.26). Also, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

About ITV plc (ITV.L)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

