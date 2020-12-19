J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of J & J Snack Foods worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JJSF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.82 and a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $189.16.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

