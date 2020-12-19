Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 17643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

