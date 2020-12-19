Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $9.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

Shares of LII stock opened at $277.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.56. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

