JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,564 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 107.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 318.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.