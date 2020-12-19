JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Axos Financial worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

AX opened at $36.61 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.