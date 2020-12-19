JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Bruker worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bruker by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bruker by 60.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bruker by 36.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Shares of BRKR opened at $55.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

