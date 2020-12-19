JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,141 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RETA shares. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $121.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

