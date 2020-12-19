JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,629 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $216,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Elbit Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 61.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $126.25 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average is $128.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

