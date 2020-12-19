JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG) Shares Up 0.3%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92). 32,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 69,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of £208.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.90.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

