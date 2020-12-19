JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 717598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

Specifically, insider Mark Edwards purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) Company Profile (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

