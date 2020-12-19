JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96). Approximately 232,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 223,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 376.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of £550.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 3.29 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

