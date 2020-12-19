Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) Insider Buys £14,250 in Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) insider John Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Shares of LON:JEFI opened at GBX 94.82 ($1.24) on Friday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.04.

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.