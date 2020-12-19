Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Receives $5.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

JE has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $650,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter.

JE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 924,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,986. The company has a market cap of $222.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $61.05.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

