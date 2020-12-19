KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 323,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KAR opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

