Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

KRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,596 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,554. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,963,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after buying an additional 587,085 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,228,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.