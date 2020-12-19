Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN) Shares Down 1.4%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 971,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 422,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.20 target price on shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$51.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

