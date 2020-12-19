Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN) Shares Down 1.4%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 971,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 422,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.20 target price on shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$51.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) Company Profile (CVE:KHRN)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit