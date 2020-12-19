Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

