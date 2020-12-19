Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.11. Kintavar Exploration shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market cap of C$10.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

