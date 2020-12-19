Kirk Somers Sells 21,625 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30.

On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $880,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $17,246.44.

On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $247,230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $140.91 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $142.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.