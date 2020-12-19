Kissei Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Trading Up 8.4%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSPHF)

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

