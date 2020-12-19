Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €8.75 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.75 ($10.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €6.81 ($8.01).

Shares of KCO opened at €8.41 ($9.89) on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of €8.63 ($10.15). The company has a market capitalization of $838.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.49 and a 200 day moving average of €5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

