Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.79.

NYSE KOD opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $364,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 74,958 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,121.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,272.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,857,000 after buying an additional 560,336 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,266,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

