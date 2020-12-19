Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.90. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 6,387,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,072. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

