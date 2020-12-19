Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) & Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Head-To-Head Review

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koss and Emerson Radio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $18.31 million 0.96 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Emerson Radio $6.29 million 3.28 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

Koss has higher revenue and earnings than Emerson Radio.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Emerson Radio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss -0.15% -0.19% -0.13% Emerson Radio -66.45% -14.75% -12.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Koss shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Koss and Emerson Radio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Koss has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koss beats Emerson Radio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. The company also exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

