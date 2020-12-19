Kryll 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,773.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $5.40 million and $28,773.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,611,443 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

