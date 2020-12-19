La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.93.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

