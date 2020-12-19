Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$34.52 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.14.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$52.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5394363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.