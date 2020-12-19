Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.
Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$34.52 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.14.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.