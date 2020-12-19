Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lazard have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters for as many misses. Lazard's cost-control measures are likely to aid the long-term growth opportunities. Further, diverse assets under management (AUM) mix are a positive for the company. Also, the company's robust balance sheet makes it less vulnerable to credit risk and leads to lesser likelihood of default in case of any economic downturn. However, significant dependence on overseas revenues and a steady rise in net outflows are woes. Also, growing uncertainty in the markets and economic slowdown might hurt merger and acquisition (M&A) deals and volumes, adversely impacting advisory revenues in the quarters ahead.”

LAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Lazard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of LAZ opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,712,000 after purchasing an additional 835,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lazard by 132.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 32.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lazard by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 287,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 286,611 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

