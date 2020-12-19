Level01 (LVX) 1-Day Volume Hits $74,919.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Level01 has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $74,919.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Level01 has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00369685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026018 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,460,195 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

