Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.30. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 416,247 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In other Lexaria Bioscience news, CEO Christopher Bunka purchased 195,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

About Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology that changes the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules.

