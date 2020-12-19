LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0098

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a total market cap of $489,087.43 and approximately $241.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002759 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002136 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006952 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000136 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000095 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

