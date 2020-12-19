Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock.

LON SFE opened at GBX 42.70 ($0.56) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. The company has a market cap of £58.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.47. Safestyle UK plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Get Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) alerts:

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Safestyle UK plc will post 1347.3332244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) news, insider Robert Neale bought 52,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,975.08 ($26,097.57).

About Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.