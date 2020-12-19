Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 292,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

