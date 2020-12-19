Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 721,872 shares trading hands.

About Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc develops and markets consumable energy supplement products primarily in the United States. It offers energy chew products through distributors, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Yorba Linda, California.

