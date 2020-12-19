Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Tops $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00142342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.00745683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00170861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00120725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00075377 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

