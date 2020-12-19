LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 138.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

