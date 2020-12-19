Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $368,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 304,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 89,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.13. 1,513,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

