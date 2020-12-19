MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 44.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after buying an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit