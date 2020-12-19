MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $14.00 at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 44.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $55,375. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after buying an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.