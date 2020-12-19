Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Macy’s reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:M traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,268,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,670,914. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

