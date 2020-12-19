Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Macy’s reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macy’s.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:M traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,268,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,670,914. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
